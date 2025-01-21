“Build Hope Together” By Future Electronics Is Run By Employees And Executives Of The Company

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Quebec ( forpressrelease) January 21, 2025 – Future is proud to announce the launch of Build Hope Together, a charitable foundation designed to enrich lives and create lasting change. Operated by the company's employees and executives, this initiative reflects Future Electronics' dedication to empowering communities and fostering compassion.



Through Build Hope Together, Future Electronics provides support to organizations that make a meaningful impact in the lives of sick children, underprivileged youth, and women at risk. Employee involvement is at the heart of this initiative, with every Future Electronics team member given the opportunity to recommend charities for consideration.



The foundation is governed by the Build Hope Together Committee, which includes the Vice President of Human Resources, two Corporate Vice Presidents, and four elected employee representatives. This committee is responsible for selecting donation recipients based on their transparency, accountability and potential to positively impact the communities in which Future Electronics operates.



“At Future Electronics, we believe in the power of collective action. Build Hope Together enables us to channel our resources and energy into initiatives that create real, lasting change for those who need it most,” said Jamie Singerman, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics.



Fully funded by Future Electronics, the foundation ensures that its donations adhere to strict contribution guidelines. In addition to selecting recipients, the Build Hope Together Committee will facilitate open communication with employees to keep them engaged and informed about the impact of their recommendations.



Build Hope Together represents more than financial contributions-it is a reflection of Future Electronics' culture and core values. By empowering employees to take an active role in shaping charitable efforts, the initiative demonstrates the company's commitment to creating a stronger, more compassionate community.



“Future Electronics has always prioritized giving back, and Build Hope Together is the next step in deepening our connection to the communities we serve,” added Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing.



Future Electronics remains steadfast in its mission to support those who need it most. For more information about Build Hope Together or Future Electronics' other charitable initiatives, visit:



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



