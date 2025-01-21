GCC Chief, Vietnam PM Tackles Issues Of Mutual Concern
Date
1/21/2025 3:03:26 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi met on Tuesday with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and the two discussed issues of common interests.
A statement by the GCC General Secretariat said, the two met on the sidelines of the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland.
The two also delved into the GCC summit and ASEAN, including a number of economic and cultural issues to bolster ties and serve the interests of people.
The two sides also discussed GCC-Vietnam relations, and ways to boost them and best serve the people of both sides. (end)
knsh
MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109114731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.