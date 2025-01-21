WHO Regrets US Announcement To Withdraw From The Organization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The World Organization expressed on Tuesday its regret over the announcement by the United States of its intention to withdraw from the organization.

In a press statement issued from Geneva, WHO expressed hope that the United States will reconsider its decision and engage in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership with the organization for the health and well-being of millions of people worldwide.

The United States has been a founding member since 1984 and its largest donor in 2023 as a single country.

Yesterday, U.S. President Trump assumed office for his second term and signed an executive order to withdraw from WHO and halt all contributions. (End)

