Sweden Sends 246 Humanitarian Aid Shipments For Ukraine's Energy Sector Since War Started

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since February 2022, Sweden has sent 246 power equipment shipments to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, since the Russian full-scale invasion started, Ukraine has received 246 power equipment shipments from Sweden, totaling more than 2,273 tonnes. Additionally, Sweden became one of the largest donors to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, having provided over EUR 139 million,” the report states.

Ukrainian Energy Deputy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk and Ukrainian Energy Deputy Minister Oleksandr Pavlichenko held a meeting with Swedish International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to Ukraine Martin Åberg. The parties discussed deepening cooperation between the two countries.

In particular, Ukrainian and Swedish officials considered cooperation in critical infrastructure reconstruction and the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector based on the principles of 'green transformation'.

A reminder that, over the past three years, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund had accumulated EUR 1.2 billion in contributions from 33 donors across 22 countries.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry