Suniel Shetty's Bold Message Post-Pahalgam Attack: 'Agli Chutti Kashmir Mein Hi Hogi' Watch
“For us, service to humanity is service to God. The Almighty will see everything and respond. Right now, we need to stay united as Indians. We must not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, but stay united. Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). That's why the army, the leaders, and everyone are involved in this effort,” Shetty said.Also Read | NSE to donate ₹1 crore to families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Netizens react
One of the users said,“Some one speaking sensibly”. Another remarked,“Dil kushh kar diyaa Suniel shetty love from kashmir”.“Kya baat kahi hai ❤️dil jeet liya”,“Tu ja na phr bina security ke dikha dar nai hai tuje”,“Tum log pehle se hi high security main ja rahe ho, hamare jese log ko ye facility nahin hai, isliye hum risk nahin le sakte”. A person commented,“aapko toh security mil jayegi what about aam janta”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment