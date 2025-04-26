Putin, Witkoff Discussed Prospect Of Direct Russia-Ukraine Talks During Meeting In Moscow

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Apr 26 (NNN-TASS) – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President, Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, discussed the possibility of direct Russia-Ukraine talks, during their meeting in Moscow, local media reported yesterday, citing Russian presidential aide, Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov said, the talks focused on the possibility of restarting direct negotiations between representatives from Russia and Ukraine, and said, the meeting helped to further align the positions of Russia and the United States, both on Ukraine and on other international issues.

He called the talks constructive and useful, adding that, dialogue between Moscow and Washington would continue at various levels.

Putin and Witkoff met in the Kremlin yesterday. The meeting, which lasted three hours, was also attended by Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.

Witkoff reportedly arrived in Moscow earlier yesterday.– NNN-TASS