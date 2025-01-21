Turkey Observes Day Of Mourning For Fire Victims Wednesday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared tomorrow Wednesday as a day of mourning for of the fiery fire that occurred in Bolu in the country's northwest.

Erdogan, speaking at the presidential complex after a cabinet meeting, said January 22 would be a day of national mourning, with the national flags to be flown to half mast atop the buildings and the embassies buildings abroad.

The president indicated that a team of investigators was formed to determine causes of the fatal fire that happened at a skiing resort in Bolu.

Death toll of the fire at a ski resort in the northwest of Turkiye reached 66 people, said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya Tuesday.

Yerlikaya added on (X) that emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said a judicial investigation was initiated by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, with six public prosecutors assigned, and a five-person expert committee formed.

The fire broke out at 03:27 am (Turkiye time) on Tuesday in a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort, located in the Bolu province, the minister said. (pickup previous)

