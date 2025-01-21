Putin, Xi Review 2024 Cooperation, Discuss Future Plans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks via on Jan. 21, reviewing the results of their countries' cooperation in 2024 and outlining future plans, according to the official website of the Russian president.

Putin described the beginning-of-the-year talks as a“good tradition.” He said Russia and China support a multipolar world order and are working to ensure global security. He also thanked Xi for supporting Russia's BRICS chairmanship .

Putin highlighted growing trade between the two countries. In the first 11 months of 2024, trade volume increased by over 7% to more than $220 billion. Citing Chinese data, Putin said total trade for the year reached nearly $245 billion. Russia is China's leading supplier of oil and natural gas.

“The People's Republic of China is our main trading partner, and Russia confidently takes already the fifth place in the list of countries – China's trade counterparties,” Putin said.

Putin also congratulated Xi on the upcoming Chinese New Year, TV BRICS reported .

Xi expressed Beijing's readiness to elevate relations with Moscow to a higher level in 2025. He noted several important agreements reached following last year's meetings.

“Sino-Russian relations, the core of which is good neighbourliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic cooperation, mutually beneficial cooperation, and win-win, are gaining new vitality,” Xi said.

The two leaders last met in October at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where they discussed strengthening ties in energy, industry, agriculture, and other areas.