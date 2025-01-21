Doha Bank Launches New Corporate Mobile Banking App

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha has launched its new Corporate Mobile app, a cutting-edge solution designed to provide businesses with seamless, secure, and user-friendly management.

Building on the success of Doha Bank's Tadbeer banking platform, this innovative app meets corporate clients' demands for enhanced accessibility and flexibility in managing their financial transactions on the go.

The new Corporate Mobile Banking app, available for both and Android devices, is a game-changer for Doha Bank corporate clients, offering a wide range of features that simplify financial management, improve accessibility, and enhance user experience.

Through the app, businesses can now access a variety of banking services anytime, anywhere, empowering them to stay connected with their finances and make timely, informed decisions.

The new Corporate Mobile Banking app, named Tadbeer Mobile, enables users to manage accounts real-time, access corporate credit cards, and verify and approve all kinds of payments and a variety of services effortlessly from their mobile and tablet devices at their convenience.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank, stated:“The launch of our Corporate Mobile Banking app represents a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. As a customer-centric bank, we are committed to introducing innovative solutions that simplify and enhance the banking experience for our corporate clients. This app reflects our dedication to staying ahead of the curve, supporting businesses with secure, efficient, and mobile-first tools, while aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The Corporate Mobile Banking app is designed with advanced security features, including advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication, to ensure that every transaction is safeguarded with cutting-edge technology. It offers real-time transaction capabilities, intuitive navigation, and seamless synchronisation with the Tadbeer web platform. These features aim to reduce reliance on manual transactions, increase adoption of the Corporate Digital Banking platform, Tadbeer, and lower operational costs.

This milestone further underscores Doha Bank's reputation as a trusted partner for businesses, driving innovation in Qatar's financial sector and delivering solutions that empower its clients to thrive in a fast-paced, digital-first economy.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation in digital banking, Doha Bank will continue to enhance the app with additional features in the coming months to further support its corporate clients in managing their banking needs more effectively.

The Corporate Mobile Banking app is available on the Apple App Store, Huawei AppGallery and Google Play Store, and clients can log in using their existing Tadbeer credentials.

