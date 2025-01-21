عربي


Another 38 Afghan Citizens Freed From Pakistani Jails

Another 38 Afghan Citizens Freed From Pakistani Jails


1/21/2025 2:00:10 PM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Another 38 Afghan nationals have been released from jails in Pakistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) announced on Tuesday.

On its X account, MoRR wrote these individuals spent four days in different prisons before being freed as a result of efforts by Afghan officials.

“These Afghans had been detained for lack of legal residency documents,” it said. They returned home through Torkham crossing.

The returning Afghans were introduced to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for assistance, the ministry concluded.

Pajhwok Afghan News

