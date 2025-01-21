Complyauto & Informativ Form Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two of the most well-respected and innovative compliance solution providers in the dealership have announced a strategic alliance that will make their offerings the most comprehensive compliance solution on the market.



The alliance will enable users of ComplyAuto's industry-defining AI-based to seamlessly utilize Informativ's cutting-edge credit bureau and compliance tools. The new collaboration streamlines workflows for dealership employees handling sensitive customer information.



“We could not be more excited to partner with Informativ,” Andy Graff, COO at ComplyAuto, said.“This is a game-changing alliance that will transform how dealerships serve their customers from their initial interest in a car all the way through when they drive off the lot with their new vehicle. Our partnership represents a real step forward for our community.”



ComplyAuto provides the industry's only true all-encompassing platform covering consumer privacy, cybersecurity, environmental health and safety, human resources, business operations, finance and insurance, advertising, sales, and now, with their innovative, AI-powered deal check solution, the deal process. The first cloud-based, automated compliance system on the market, ComplyAuto's full suite of dealer cloud solutions safeguards the organization from all 50-state and federal rules and regulations, allowing them to focus on what they do best - sell and service cars. With seamless implementation and user-friendly tools, ComplyAuto makes compliance both powerful and effortless.



“This strategic alliance empowers dealerships to achieve a critical balance-streamlining compliance processes while accelerating vehicle sales,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ.“In an era of increasing regulatory complexity, our integrated platform delivers operational efficiency, enabling dealers to complete in 60 seconds what once took hours, all while ensuring accuracy, consistency, and full compliance. It's a comprehensive approach that simplifies the sales process and drives results.”



Informativ's proactive and enforceable compliance solution guarantees a transparent, consistent, and compliant process for every sale. The platform eliminates paperwork by creating a digital process that enforces in-store and remote deal compliance. With multi-layered fraud prevention detecting synthetic and ID fraud, the app scans IDs and 250+ barcode formats, enforces consistency across departments and for privacy laws and federal rules and regulations, and streamlines the sales process. With its automated compliance and proactive enforcement, Informativ's solution creates digital deal jackets and ensures every transaction follows the same process. With deal storage, easy to access data, and FTC compliance the platform ensures smarter deals and safer sales.



The new collaboration drastically enhances functionality between the two platforms, allowing for more streamlined data handling and reporting, and comprehensive compliance monitoring. With a single interface, dealerships can manage their deal process and credit compliance needs easier and more efficiently.



About Informativ: Informativ, previously Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers compliance solutions, credit reporting and customer insights to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit for additional information.



About ComplyAuto: An innovative regtech studio founded by previous dealership employees, developers, compliance experts, and lawyers, ComplyAuto provides automated, cloud-based compliance solutions that fully safeguard dealers. Whether it's consumer privacy, cybersecurity, HR, employee safety, or F&I, sales and advertising, ComplyAuto offers the most comprehensive suite of compliance solutions to help dealerships do what they do best - sell and service vehicles. With 10,000 dealerships across the country and endorsements from 43+ state dealer associations, ComplyAuto is the leading automotive regulatory compliance organization in the US. .

Chris Priest, VP, Marketing

ComplyAuto

+1 661-221-9250

...

