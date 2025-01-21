Sodyo Rebrands As Qapture, Introducing A First-Of-Its-Kind Customer Journey Tool For TV And Out-Of-Home Advertising

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sodyo , a leader in interactive scanning technologies, today announced its rebranding to Qapture , reflecting the company's mission to capture and illuminate the customer journey across both traditional TV and out-of-home advertising.

In an increasingly challenging, evolving, and competitive digital world, linear networks today need one critical thing to drive revenue and propel their business forward: data.

By integrating a powerful, patent-protected visual code with an advanced customer journey platform, Qapture converts every viewer interaction-whether on the couch or on the go-into measurable, behavior-driven data. This allows advertisers to capture viewers' attention in a way that traditional methods cannot, by providing interactive experiences that drive engagement.

“We've reached a point where audiences expect real-time, personalized engagement in every context,” said Alon Raz, CEO of Qapture.“Our new name signals our commitment to meeting that demand by capturing the unique customer journey of each user and translating these interactions into actionable insights. The synergy between our visual code and the new platform is a game-changer for brands, advertisers, and networks looking to drive meaningful growth.”

This rebranding brings together the extensive reach of TV and out-of-home advertising with the precision of behavior-based data, helping marketers shift from brand-centric campaigns to measurable, high-impact interactions.

By delivering deeper audience insights, Qapture empowers advertisers and TV networks to create more personalized content, fuel higher engagement, and unlock new revenue streams.

Building on a decade of innovation, Qapture remains committed to expanding its strong patent portfolio and furthering technology investments and paving the way for future innovations, including a new partner program aimed at accelerating global rollout, enabling more businesses to harness the power of real-time data acquisition and convert impressions into tangible growth opportunities.

Qapture (formerly Sodyo) specializes in capturing high-quality, behavior-driven data through innovative scanning technologies.

Qapture helps businesses optimize advertising, enhance viewer engagement, and accelerate revenue growth across traditional and emerging platforms by analyzing real-time interactions and converting them into outcome-based performance.

