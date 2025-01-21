Trump Pulls U.S. Out Of Paris Climate Agreement – Again

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) U.S. President Donald Trump has again withdrawn America from the “Paris Agreement,” a %ClimateChange treaty in which nearly 200 countries agreed to limit global warming.

In 2015, more than 190 countries gathered at a United Nations climate summit in Paris and agreed to limit global warming to less than two degrees Celsius.

Trump previously pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement in 2017 before his successor Joe Biden rejoined the international treaty in 2020.

The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement this time comes at a critical time in the battle against climate change.

The planet crossed a key threshold in 2024 with global temperatures rising by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The number of climate related disasters, and their cost, is rising around the world, as evidenced by the current wildfires destroying homes and businesses in California.

Scientists say climate change has accelerated and the planet is warming at a pace even they couldn’t forecast.

Although the Paris Agreement was a landmark moment and set the world on a path that scientists supported, it is non-binding and countries aren’t obligated to reduce their climate pollution under international law.

The Biden administration had submitted an ambitious goal on behalf of the U.S. in December 2024 that said the country would cut climate pollution by up to 66% below 2005 levels by 2035.

However, Trump appears intent on scrapping Biden’s previous targets and has promised instead to ramp-up America’s energy production and let oil producers “drill, baby, drill.”

The United Nations has warned that Trump’s approach is short-sighted and could cost the U.S. in coming years.

U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said in a written statement that the clean energy boom taking place around the world, valued at $2 trillion U.S. annually, will proceed apace and countries that don’t embrace it will be “left behind.”