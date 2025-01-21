Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size To Worth USD 1203.95 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global pharmaceutical size was valued at USD 589.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 632.71 billion in 2025 to USD 1203.95 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceutical manufacturing market refers to the global producing pharmaceutical drugs or medications. It encompasses various activities, including research, development, formulation, production, quality control, packaging, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. This market is driven by the increasing desire for pharmaceutical drugs to prevent, treat, and manage diseases and medical conditions.

One of the elements of the pharmaceutical manufacturing market is the growing need for effective and safe medications worldwide. As chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and other health conditions continue to rise, there is an increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs to address these healthcare challenges. The market strives to meet this demand by developing and manufacturing innovative and effective medications.

Market Dynamics

Rise in Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Drives the Global Market

The rise in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) spending has become a significant driver in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Pharmaceutical companies are allocating substantial resources to R&D activities to discover and develop new drugs, enhance existing medications, and address unmet medical needs. This increased investment in R&D has several implications for the market, shaping its growth and evolution.

Moreover, higher R&D spending fosters collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations. These collaborative efforts facilitate knowledge sharing, expertise exchange, and resource access, enabling drug discovery and development advancement. Collaborative initiatives can lead to accelerated research timelines, reduced development costs, and enhanced scientific insights, ultimately benefiting the pharmaceutical manufacturing market.

An increase in the Number of Trials Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increase in clinical trials presents significant opportunities for the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. It drives the demand for drug manufacturing, encourages collaboration with contract manufacturing organizations, stimulates innovation in manufacturing technologies, and opens up new geographical markets. Pharmaceutical manufacturers can capitalize on these opportunities to expand their production capabilities, enhance efficiency, and contribute to advancing clinical research and drug development.

The rise in clinical trials also offers opportunities for pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand their geographic reach. Clinical trials are conducted globally, and manufacturers must establish a presence in different regions to meet local regulatory requirements and supply the drugs for trials. Expanding operations and establishing manufacturing facilities in emerging markets can enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to tap into new opportunities and access a larger pool of clinical trial sponsors.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global pharmaceutical manufacturing market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.69% over the forecast period. North America's position as the most significant global pharmaceutical manufacturing market shareholder is driven by a combination of factors. These include major pharmaceutical companies, a favorable regulatory environment, a large consumer base with high healthcare expenditures, advancements in healthcare technologies, and a strong healthcare infrastructure. As the region continues to invest in R&D, promote innovation, and address evolving healthcare needs, its pharmaceutical manufacturing market is expected to grow and maintain its dominant position in the global landscape.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.80% over the forecast period. Europe holds an important share of the world pharmaceutical manufacturing market and is expected to grow steadily. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and a well-established pharmaceutical industry contribute to the region's prominence. Europe's stringent regulatory standards and emphasis on quality control further enhance its position in the market. As healthcare needs continue to evolve, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market in Europe is poised for sustained growth and innovation.

Key Highlights



The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market size was valued at USD 589.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 632.71 billion in 2025 to USD 1203.95 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on drug development type, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is bifurcated into outsourced and in-house. The In-house segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Based on drug development type, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is bifurcated into tablets, capsules, injectables, sprays, suspensions, powders, and other formulations. The tablets segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is bifurcated into oral, topical, parenteral, inhalation, and other routes of administration. The oral segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

Based on the therapy area, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is bifurcated into cardiovascular diseases, pain, cancer, respiratory diseases, and other diseases. The cardiovascular diseases segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

Based on the prescription, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is bifurcated into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines. The prescription medicines segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

Based on the age type, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is bifurcated into children and adolescents, adults, and geriatric. The children and adolescents segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is bifurcated into retail and non-retail. The retail segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global pharmaceutical manufacturing market shareholder, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.69% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Novartis AGGlaxoSmithKline plcPfizer, Inc.Merck and Co., Inc.AstraZenecaJohnson and JohnsonSanofi SAEli Lilly and CompanyAbbVie, Inc.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Novo Nordisk A/STakeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Cipla LimitedBristol Myers Squibb CompanyGilead Sciences, Inc.

Market News



In March 2023, Pfizer announced it would invest USD 1 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Ireland. The facility will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for Pfizer's global vaccine portfolio. In February 2023, Novartis announced it would invest USD 250 million in a new manufacturing facility in Switzerland. The facility will produce APIs for Novartis' global oncology portfolio.

Segmentation

By Drug Development Type

Outsource

In-house

Market by Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Injectable

Sprays

Suspensions

Powders

Other Formulations

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Inhalations

Other Routes of Administration

By Therapy Area

Cardiovascular Diseases

Pain

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Other Diseases

By Prescription

Prescription Medicines

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines

By Age Type

Children and Adolescents

Adults

Geriatric

By Sales Channel

Retail

Non-retail

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

