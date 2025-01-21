Confluent Health Expands C-Suite Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluent today announced that it has promoted Dr. Stephen Clark, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC to the newly created role of Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) and named Todd Flowers as the new Chief Officer (CFO). Both leaders bring deep experience in healthcare that will accelerate the organization's work to improve musculoskeletal (MSK) health nationwide.

Flowers, a seasoned healthcare executive with strong ties to Louisville, joins Confluent Health as CFO from ScionHealth (formerly Kindred Healthcare). Bringing extensive experience in healthcare, private equity, and public companies, Flowers is uniquely equipped to guide the company's financial operations and support its tremendous growth.

"I am thrilled to join Confluent Health during this dynamic period of growth," said Flowers. "The organization's commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care aligns perfectly with my values, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

Clark steps into the expanded role of CCO, a newly created position that will focus on advancing clinical operations and excellence across the organization. Clark has been a vital part of Confluent Health for over a decade, most recently serving as Clinical Innovation Director. As CCO, Clark will lead clinical operations as part of a new operational dyad, partnering with Chief Operating Officer Mark Steiger and the Thrive Team. This parallel organizational structure ensures Confluent Health's outpatient Partner Brands receive dedicated expertise and support across both clinical and business operations.

"It has been an honor to grow alongside Confluent Health over the past decade," said Clark. "In this new role, I'm excited to continue advancing our clinical operations and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of delivering exceptional, evidence-based care to our patients."

"I look forward to working with Stephen and Todd whose expertise and experience aligns with our ambitious plans for the future," said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO. "Stephen brings a unique blend of clinical prowess and business acumen while Todd brings deep financial insight and experience in corporate development and healthcare strategy, positioning us well for 2025 and beyond."

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

