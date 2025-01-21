EU Expresses Concern Over US Withdrawal From World Health Organization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union expressed concern on Tuesday over the United Statesآ' announcement to withdraw from the World Organization, hoping that the new U.S. President, Donald Trump, will reconsider his decision on this issue.

EU Health spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said during a news in Brussels: "We are concerned about the U.S. announcement to withdraw from the World Health Organization," adding, "We are determined to cooperate with our American partners, and we hope that this announcement is still under review."

She clarified, "If we want to be resilient to global health threats, we need to have global cooperation," adding, "We trust that the U.S. administration will consider all of this ahead of the formal withdrawal."

President Trump had announced, among other decisions, the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization in his first day in office. (end)

