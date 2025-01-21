Lexicon Announces Virtual Webcast On LX9211 For Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event will feature insights on LX9211, Lexicon's novel, investigational, non-opioid treatment, as well as expert panel and Q&A session on DPNP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that the company will host a virtual webcast:“LX9211 - Changing the Paradigm for of Neuropathic Pain.” The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET on January 28, 2025.

In advance of topline data from the Phase 2b PROGRESS trial anticipated later this quarter, the event will offer an in-depth overview on LX9211 for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP), featuring remarks from Lexicon leaders including:



Mike Exton, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Suma Gopinathan, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Development Craig Granowitz, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer



In addition to presentations by the Lexicon leadership team, the event will include an expert panel and Q&A session on DPNP featuring:



Rodica Pop-Busui MD, PhD, Jordan Schnitzer Chair in Diabetes | Professor of Medicine and Division Head, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Clinical Nutrition Director, Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Center, Oregon Health & Science University | 2023 President for Medicine and Science, American Diabetes Association Steve Edelman, MD, Professor of Medicine, the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at University of California San Diego | Veterans Affairs Medical Center | Founder and Director Taking Control Of Your Diabetes (TCOYD)

Register for the event here . The webcast will be available in the“Events” section of the Lexicon website at and a recording of the webcast will be available following the original on-demand date.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through the Genome5000TM program, Lexicon's unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in cardiology, neuropathic pain, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit .

For Investor and Media Inquiries :

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

...