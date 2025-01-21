EU member vows to veto upcoming Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has announced that Slovakia will veto any future Ukraine aid packages considered by the European Union, citing tensions over Ukraine's decision to stop the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory. Fico criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s approach, saying that he would not serve Ukraine’s interests and warning of reciprocal actions.



Slovakia plans to retaliate against Ukraine by possibly halting electricity supply, stopping humanitarian aid, or cutting benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia. This marks a significant shift in Slovakia's stance, which was once a major supporter of Ukraine. Fico, who took office in late 2023, had previously suspended military aid and opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership.



The row between the two nations intensified after Ukraine chose not to renew a gas transit contract, despite Russia’s willingness to continue supplies. Fico suggested diplomatic talks, but Zelensky’s social media response was viewed as dismissive, leading to further strained relations.

