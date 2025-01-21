The Wait is Over as The Exchange S2 returns!

(MENAFN- Atteline) After months of anticipation and excitement from fans, Netflix have announced Season 2 of The Exchange is just around the corner! The new season will officially premiere on February 13th, bringing back the beloved characters Farida (Rawan Mahdi) and Munira (Mona Hussain) as they navigate the challenges of balancing career ambitions, personal identities, and societal expectations in 1980s Kuwait.



The groundbreaking series of The Exchange, captivated audiences in Season 1 with its compelling narrative of two women navigating the cutthroat, male-dominated world of the Kuwaiti Stock Exchange and the authentic portrayal of life in 1980s Kuwait. Farida and Munira’s passion for fashion and ambitious attitude left fans eager for more—and now, the wait is finally over.



Set a reminder as The Exchange S2 launches exclusively on Netflix on February 13, 2025.



About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause, and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.





MENAFN21012025006284013642ID1109112615