Super wealthy rush to Trump’s estate

(MENAFN) Since Donald Trump’s election victory, many of the world’s wealthiest individuals have been visiting his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of his inauguration, according to Bloomberg. JetSpy aviation data revealed that six of the top ten richest people globally have flown to Florida since November. The private club has become a significant meeting place, with some visitors being long-time allies and others looking to build new connections with the incoming president.



Notable visitors include Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, and Elon Musk, who has made multiple trips. The billionaires have held meetings with Trump or his team, with some contributing financially to his inauguration. The visits highlight Mar-a-Lago’s growing influence as a hub for political and business leaders.

