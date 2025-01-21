US Navy Betting Big On Next-Gen DDG(X) Destroyer

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This month, multiple outlets reported on the US Navy's evolving plans for the next-generation DDG(X) destroyer, emphasizing its advanced capabilities and challenges. But while the US Navy bets on the DDG(X)'s futuristic concept to outpace China's naval surge with advanced tech, logistical and industrial hurdles loom large.

Notable design changes for the DDG(X) include removing the traditional Mark 45 main gun, which implies integrating directed-energy weapons like lasers and microwaves and a new vertical launch system (VLS) layout.

Designed to replace the aging Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the DDG(X) will incorporate state-of-the-art weapons, radar systems and a powerful Integrated Power System (IPS) to meet the high-energy demands of next-generation combat. However, steep costs, technological uncertainties and industrial limitations present formidable obstacles to the program's success.

The DDG(X) will feature hypersonic and directed-energy weapons, the AN/SPY-6 radar, enhanced stealth and increased payload capacity. This technological leap is crucial for countering evolving threats like drones, hypersonic missiles and advanced naval platforms. The ship's IPS, adapted from the Zumwalt-class destroyers, promises unmatched energy generation critical for supporting its high-powered systems.

However, these advancements come with a significant price tag: the DDG(X) is estimated to cost US$4.4 billion per ship, far exceeding its predecessors. Construction will begin in 2032, with a three-year overlap alongside ongoing Arleigh Burke-class production to maintain industrial continuity.