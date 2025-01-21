Mild Cognitive Impairment Market To Witness Significant Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Mild Cognitive Impairment report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Mild Cognitive Impairment, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mild Cognitive Impairment market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report:

. The Mild Cognitive Impairment market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In January 2025, Spear Bio Inc. announced that its pTau 217 blood test received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. This designation highlights the test's potential to address the critical unmet need for millions of undiagnosed Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) patients in the U.S.

. In January 2025, BioArctic AB announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted Eisai's Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Leqembi subcutaneous autoinjector (SC-AI) for weekly maintenance dosing. Leqembi is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or mild dementia, referred to as early AD.

. In January 2025, the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to posdinemab, a phosphorylated tau-directed monoclonal antibody, being investigated for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease in the phase 2b AuTonomy study.

. In January 2025, Axsome Therapeutics announced plans to seek FDA approval for AXS-05 in Alzheimer's disease agitation, despite mixed results in late-phase studies. AXS-05 is a combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion, already approved for treating major depressive disorder.

. In November 2024, Sunbird Bio released new data showing that its diagnostic technology successfully classified blood samples from Parkinson's disease-positive patients with 86% accuracy by directly detecting aggregated alpha-synuclein proteins.

. In October 2024, AbbVie announced that it has received FDA approval for VYALEV (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), a treatment for motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. This marks the first 24-hour continuous subcutaneous infusion of a levodopa-based therapy.

. According to DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the U.S. were nearly 1,211 thousand in 2023.

. Among European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease with approximately 1,491 thousand cases, followed by France with around 1,170 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023. The UK had the lowest prevalent population at around 620 thousand cases.

. In Japan, approximately 2,730 thousand diagnosed cases of MCI were identified, with around 103 thousand cases attributed to MCI due to Parkinson's disease and 2,627 thousand cases due to Alzheimer's. Projections suggest that by 2034, the prevalence of Alzheimer's-related MCI will exceed that of Parkinson's-related MCI, highlighting the increasing impact of Alzheimer's on the aging population.

. DelveInsight's analysis indicates that, among the 7MM, the U.S. accounted for the highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI, with nearly 4,222 thousand diagnosed cases in 2023. Projections suggest that the UK will continue to lead in these figures by 2034.

. Emerging drugs for Mild Cognitive Impairment include Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801), Mirodenafil (AR1001), Remternetug (LY3372993), Semaglutide (NN6535), Levetiracetam (AGB101), Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73), Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237, ABvac40, ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056, and others.

. Key companies involved in the MCI space include Alzheon Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AgeneBio, Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., TauRx Therapeutics, Araclon Biotech S.L., AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

. The Mild Cognitive Impairment market is expected to surge due to the increasing prevalence of MCI, growing awareness, and advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic options. The launch of multiple promising therapies in late-stage development is expected to revolutionize the MCI treatment landscape.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Overview

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) serves as a transitional phase between normal cognitive aging and dementia, marked by observable cognitive decline that does not yet significantly impact daily activities. Individuals with MCI may experience memory problems, difficulties with attention, and impaired judgment, which increases their risk of developing Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. The rising prevalence of MCI, particularly in aging populations, highlights the critical need for early diagnosis and effective management strategies.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Mild Cognitive Impairment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI

Mild Cognitive Impairment Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Mild Cognitive Impairment market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Mild Cognitive Impairment market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Mild Cognitive Impairment Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapies and Key Companies

. Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon Inc.

. Mirodenafil (AR1001): AriBio Co., Ltd.

. Remternetug (LY3372993): Eli Lilly

. Semaglutide (NN6535): Novo Nordisk

. Levetiracetam (AGB101): AgeneBio, Inc.

. Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73): Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

. Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237: TauRx Therapeutics

. ABvac40: Araclon Biotech S.L.

. ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056 : AC Immune SA/Johnson & Johnson

Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Strengths

. The growing aging population globally is driving the rise in MCI cases, creating a larger market for diagnostic tools and treatment options aimed at managing early cognitive decline.

. The development of innovative diagnostic solutions, such as blood tests and imaging techniques, is improving early detection rates, thus facilitating timely interventions and better management of MCI.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Opportunities

. With an expanding pipeline of drug candidates targeting MCI and Alzheimer's disease, there is significant opportunity for the development of effective treatments, offering solutions for disease-modifying therapies and symptom management.

. Increasing awareness about MCI and its potential to progress to dementia is fostering demand for early intervention therapies and preventive measures, creating a growing market for both treatment and educational initiatives.

Scope of the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Companies: Alzheon Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AgeneBio, Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., TauRx Therapeutics, Araclon Biotech S.L., AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

. Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapies: Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801), Mirodenafil (AR1001), Remternetug (LY3372993), Semaglutide (NN6535), Levetiracetam (AGB101), Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73), Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237, ABvac40, ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056, and others.

. Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapeutic Assessment: Mild Cognitive Impairment current marketed and Mild Cognitive Impairment emerging therapies

. Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Dynamics: Mild Cognitive Impairment market drivers and Mild Cognitive Impairment market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Mild Cognitive Impairment Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Access and Reimbursement

