Ceasefire in Gaza Strip enters its second day

(MENAFN) As the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip enters its second day, a plan is emerging that could lead to a significant reduction in Israel's military reserve forces, easing the financial burden on the state. This includes the evacuation of strategic areas like the Philadelphia axis, Rafah crossing, and the Netzarim corridor. The coming weeks may also see the return of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Lebanon, following the conclusion of the ceasefire in the northern region, reducing the need for tens of thousands of reservists, each of whom costs the state about 30,000 NIS per month. The withdrawal of IDF divisions from both Gaza and Lebanon would alleviate the need to retain these reservists, potentially saving Israel up to one billion NIS monthly. Furthermore, significant savings could be realized from reduced ammunition and interceptor rocket usage by the IDF. However, this reduction in immediate military expenses does not indicate a decrease in Israel’s long-term security challenges.



Despite the reduction in certain costs, Israel’s arms race continues, with significant investments in domestic defense manufacturing. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defense announced deals worth one billion NIS to produce heavy aerial bombs and establish a "national factory for raw materials." These efforts are part of Israel's drive to become self-sufficient in arms production, despite skepticism within the security apparatus about the feasibility of complete independence in this area. Critics point to the structure of Israel's defense budget, which relies heavily on U.S. aid, much of which is earmarked for purchasing U.S. products. This system creates a conflict when Israeli industries must compete with American companies in critical areas like weaponry production. Additionally, the types of munitions the IDF uses would require immense resources to produce entirely domestically.



While the immediate debate over arms production continues, Israel faces broader uncertainty regarding its security apparatus’ long-term needs. The U.S. is also grappling with similar challenges, with debates intensifying over how much ammunition stockpile is necessary for future military operations, including the ongoing war in Ukraine. In the past two years, U.S. ammunition production has surged, with investments made to meet Ukraine's needs during the war with Russia. This uptick in production, however, could be threatened by the anticipated change in U.S. leadership, as President-elect Donald Trump has expressed intentions to de-escalate conflicts like the war in Ukraine, potentially halting ammunition supply to the region. These developments highlight the changing dynamics of global military preparedness and the complexities facing Israel in balancing its security needs with broader geopolitical shifts.

