Russian Drone Attack On Kherson Leaves Four Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Kherson with a UAV at around 09:00 injuring a woman and three men.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) shared the news.

"At approximately 09:00, Russians attacked Kherson with a UAV," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of an explosive device being dropped from the drone, a 44-year-old woman and three men aged 52, 53, and 56 were injured. Preliminary information suggests they sustained blast injuries.

The victims are currently in the hospital. Medical personnel are conducting examinations and providing assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces wounded three residents of Donetsk region yesterday.