Inspera Takes First Place In APUC Framework Agreement

Inspera awarded 1st place on Lots 1 and 2 of APUC's Framework Agreement for Academic Integrity Solutions and Assessment Management Systems.

OSLO, NORWAY, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inspera is delighted to announce that from November 2024 they have been awarded first place on Lot 1 for Academic Integrity and Lot 2 for Assessment Management Systems on APUC's Framework Agreement ITS 1049 AP for Academic Integrity Solutions and Assessment Management Systems.This means the HE and FE institutions in Scotland and the members of the UK Universities Purchasing Consortia (UKUPC) will have the opportunity to procure Inspera Assessment and Inspera Originality through the nationwide framework agreement. The framework agreement guarantees members a compliant route to market, making it easier than ever to scale your use of digital assessment tools across your organization.Chief Revenue Officer at Inspera, Anthony Brockley commented“We could not be more proud that Inspera Originality and Inspera Assessment were ranked no. 1 by APUC and its members and are now available to educational institutions in the UK through the APUC framework agreement.“I would like to thank the APUC team for their comprehensive evaluation of both of these systems. To have Inspera Originality and Inspera Assessment available as solutions for both Lots of the framework agreement is a credit to all of my colleagues in the Inspera team for designing, developing and delivering solutions which improve the assessment and educational experiences for staff and students every day.”About InsperaInspera is a global leader in digital examination solutions, supporting educational institutions, professional organisations, and awarding bodies worldwide. Our cutting-edge ecosystem ensures efficient, effective, and accessible assessments. Educational institutions worldwide are using Inspera to digitally deliver standardised tests, open and closed-book exams, final exams, and coursework assessments, on-site or in a hybrid/remote environment.Founded in 1999, Inspera serves active users in over 160 countries around the world. The EdTech company's end-to-end ecosystem and remote proctoring services, combined with superior customer service, ensure successful institution-wide adoption and implementation. Inspera has global offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Lisbon, Kuala Lumpur, Stockholm, Brisbane, and Sofia.

