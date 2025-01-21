Gerdau Launches Ambitious Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gerdau, Brazil's leading steelmaker, has announced a bold share buyback initiative for 2025. The company plans to repurchase up to 63 million preferred shares and 1.5 million common shares over 12 months.



This move signals Gerdau's confidence in its future and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buyback program follows a strong performance in 2024.



Gerdau reported a 14.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter, reaching R$3 billion ($500 million). This growth demonstrates the company's resilience in a challenging global steel market.



Gerdau's strategy extends beyond share repurchases. The company has invested heavily in technology and sustainability, aiming to improve production efficiency and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly steel products.



These efforts position Gerdau well in an evolving industry landscape. The compan 's North American operations continue to drive revenue, offsetting challenges in other regions.







This geographic diversification has proven crucial for maintaining steady cash flows and operational stability. Investors have responded positively to Gerdau's recent moves.

Gerdau's Strategic Moves

Analysts have revised earnings projections upward, citing the company's cost-cutting measures and strategic investments. Gerdau aims to save R$400 million ($67 million) in the second half of 2024 through various efficiency initiatives.



Despite industry challenges, including market volatility and regulatory pressures, Gerdau's management has shown adaptability. The company's focus on innovation and sustainability positions it well for future growth, particularly as global infrastructure projects gain momentum.



Gerdau's commitment to shareholder returns remains strong, with a consistent dividend policy yielding 2.83%. This approach balances reinvestment in the business with direct returns to shareholders, underlining the company's financial health and strategic vision.



As Gerdau navigates the complex steel industry landscape, its actions offer valuable insights into market trends and corporate strategy. The company's performance and decisions may have significant implications for investors, industry peers, and the broader economic outlook.

MENAFN21012025007421016031ID1109111920