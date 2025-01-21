OOKA Pro Launch Offers Hospitality Venues A New Era In Shisha

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR) has today announced the launch of the OOKA Pro, its latest innovation in shisha technology. Building on the launch of its revolutionary OOKA device in 2023, OOKA Pro aims to transform the shisha offering for hospitality venues as part of its mission to provide cleaner, reduced-risk alternatives to traditional shisha.

The launch of the OOKA Pro follows the enormous success of the original OOKA device. Combining innovation and safety without compromising on the shisha experience for users, OOKA has become the go-to for individuals looking for a cleaner shisha experience. The charcoal-free device reduces toxicant exposure by 94% compared to traditional shisha and offers zero-nicotine options.

Now, as 82% of UAE hospitality businesses find themselves looking for reduced risk shisha options in their venues, OOKA Pro aims to be that solution. OOKA Pro stands out for its ability to support up to eight shisha sessions on a single charge, more than double the original OOKA's capacity. This extended battery life ensures longer, uninterrupted sessions, ideal for busy venues. Additionally, its LED design with customizable lighting allows venues to tailor it to the wider ambiance, enhancing the overall customer experience.

A wider range of flavors can be used with the OOKA Pro, including Al Fakher's iconic Two Apples, Grape with Mint and a new favorite, Magic Love.

Businesses in the UAE are already recognizing the benefits of OOKA Pro as a transformative tool for improving the customer experience and driving profitability. Its efficiency, convenience, and appeal to customers seeking cleaner alternatives make it an essential addition for venues looking to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Players House Dubai , a premier destination which blends luxury, entertainment, and sports, was an early adopter of OOKA, offering the world's first dedicated OOKA Bar. Opened by leading football agent, Saif Rubie, earlier in 2024, Players House attracts celebrities and high-end clientele from all over the world. Placing a premium on customer experience, the venue was designed with OOKA in mind to give guests a cleaner and safer shisha experience. With the launch of the OOKA Pro, Players House is now able to offer this experience to even more guests, aligning with the venue's commitment to high quality customer service.

Saif Rubie, Owner of Players House Dubai, comments: “From the very beginning, OOKA was an ideal fit for our vision at Players House. Its charcoal-free technology and zero-nicotine options allow us to offer a cleaner shisha experience that meets the needs of today's customers. Now, with the introduction of OOKA Pro, we're able to take things even further. It's not just about embracing innovation; it's about continuing to elevate the experience for our guests and setting new standards for luxury and entertainment in Dubai.”

Ronan Barry, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at AIR Global, added: “The OOKA Pro represents a major step forward in the evolution of shisha. By eliminating charcoal, reducing toxicant exposure, and offering a simpler customer experience, we're helping businesses stay ahead of the curve and meet changing consumer expectations whilst also improving their own efficiency. Our goal now is to make OOKA Pro the shisha offering of choice for all hospitality venues – including those who may have previously struggled to introduce shisha in their premises due to regulatory restrictions.”

The launch of OOKA Pro signals a significant shift in the inhalation industry, offering a more responsible and innovative approach to one of the region's most cherished traditions. OOKA is already available in key markets including the UAE, US, and Germany, bringing its cutting-edge technology to a growing global audience.

About AIR

AIR is the market leader in the $19 billion global shisha market, with an aim to provide superior physical, emotional, and mental benefits through inhalation.

Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, the business has a multinational presence in over 100 countries across the UAE, Europe, North America, India, and Africa. AIR holds 47% of the shisha category market share in the markets it is present in and is the leading business in a market set to grow to $22 billion in 2026. Its portfolio of companies includes Al Fakher, the world's leading shisha brand; Hookah-Shisha, the world's number one e-commerce platform for hookahs and shisha; OOKA, the world's first charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR's science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting edge innovation to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

