Registration Open For Rawabi Mini Marathon 2025

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi Group of Companies has announced the second edition of the highly anticipated Rawabi Mini Marathon, set to take place on February 11, in celebration of Qatar Sports Day. Building on the overwhelming support received last year, Rawabi is hosting this year's event on a grander scale in partnership with the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA).

With the inspiring slogan“Eat Healthy, Be Active,” the Rawabi Mini Marathon was initiated to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle within the community.

Last year's walkathon witnessed tremendous participation from over 1,000 participants across Qatar, reflecting a collective commitment to health and wellness.

The Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) is now officially partnering with the Rawabi Mini Marathon. This marks the second time a private retail company in Qatar is organizing a Mini Marathon on Qatar Sports Day to promote the health benefits of walking within Qatar communities.

The 2025 walkathon will feature a 2-kilometer walk, starting from Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa and concluding at Al Gharafa Sports Club. This exciting event is open to all participants, welcoming individuals of all ages and fitness levels to join the movement towards a healthier Qatar.

Registration for the Rawabi Mini Marathon is now officially open. Interested participants can register online through the Rawabi Group website or by visiting any Rawabi Hypermarket outlet. Early registration is encouraged as slots are expected to be filled quickly.

Kannu Baker, Group General Manager of Rawabi Group, officially announced this year's Marathon, expressing enthusiasm about the event's growing impact:“We are proud to continue this initiative that aligns perfectly with Qatar's vision for a healthy and active society.

The overwhelming response last year inspired us to make this year's Marathon even bigger and better. We invite everyone to come together and celebrate Qatar Sports Day with energy and enthusiasm.”

Rawabi Mini Marathon 2025 will take place on February 11, 2025 from 6am to 8am from Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa to Al Gharafa Sports Club (2 km).