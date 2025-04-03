Social Minister: Jordan Makes Startegic Transition To Replace Residential Care With Community-Based Inclusive Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa confirmed during Thursday's "Strategic Direction for Shelter Alternatives for Persons with Disabilities" side session that Jordan has made a strategic change to replace residential care with community-based inclusive services, based on its commitment to the rights of people with disabilities and its approach to international conventions.During her attendance at the Third Global Disability Summit in Berlin, Bani Mustafa reviewed laws and policies pertaining to advancing the rights of people with disabilities and mentioned that the Kingdom had ratified the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008.She also mentioned the launch of the National Strategy for Shelter Alternatives, which focused on three different kinds of shelter alternatives: group homes, alternative families, and family integration. Additionally, it expands the creation of integrated day centers and early intervention centers and offers training and rehabilitation services through these facilities. The system also calls for the creation of acceptable accommodations and space for people with disabilities, as well as collaboration and partnership with civil society organizations during this transition.According to Bani Mustafa, the Shelter Alternatives Regulation No. 62 of 2021 gives families financial support to help people with disabilities and offer an inclusive daycare system that includes early intervention, training, rehabilitation, support services, family counseling, and peer support. A significant step toward a care economy, it also calls for training and rehabilitation programs to help families deal with their children and collaborate with civil society organizations to become partners in the change.A ten-year plan for the shift to inclusive services was initiated, she explained. Residential care must be replaced by inclusive daytime services, according to Article 27 of the Law on Persons with Disabilities.Additionally, it forbids issuing shelters new permits or granting licenses to expand their capacity.Notably, the German and Jordanian governments, along with the International Disability Alliance, hosted the third Global Disability Summit (GDS-2025), which took place over two days and ended today, in Berlin, Germany.