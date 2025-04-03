Post Wook: Exploring Surreal And Immersive Art Through Bitcoin And The Future Of Digital Expression

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin MagazinePost Wook: Surreal and Immersive Art on Bitcoin & the Future of Digital Expression

With the Bitcoin Conference 2025 just around the corner, scheduled for May 27-29 at the Venetian in Las Vegas, digital artist Post Wook-renowned for her otherworldly and psychedelic landscapes combining cosmic and earthly elements-is poised to unveil her latest work,“The Astronomer's Daughter,” to a vast crowd of bitcoin enthusiasts. This unique ordinals series, a heartfelt tribute to her father, a veteran NASA employee, creatively intertwines satellite imagery and bitcoin block timings, along with various seasonal and astronomical phenomena, including lunar phases. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience this artwork during both the B25 event and the off-site ordinals gathering, Inscribing Vegas.

I had the chance to speak with Post Wook regarding her recent digital series, the evolution of immersive art, and the thrilling experience of having her work showcased on the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Sphere has swiftly emerged as the flagship attraction along the Las Vegas Strip. How did it feel to witness your artwork,“Everywhere but Inward,” displayed on the Sphere for the first time?

It truly felt surreal! After dedicating over a year to this piece, I was completely familiar with the animation sequences, but seeing it actually flash on the Sphere for the first time was exhilarating. The Sphere is GIGANTIC; seeing photos doesn't capture its real magnitude. When we reached our viewing spot in Vegas about 15-20 minutes before it appeared in the lineup, the anticipation was intense! When it finally lit up, I was overwhelmed with excitement-so much so that I found myself clapping! That's not something I usually do. It was simply an incredible moment.

The Sphere boasts one of the largest and most advanced immersive environments globally, with a 16K resolution interior and an exterior LED display covering over 580,000 square feet. How does the enormous scale of the Sphere's surface influence the audience's perception of your digital artwork? Considering your familiarity with fantastical settings, how was this experience for you?

The animation development for“Everywhere but Inward, 2024,” specifically for the Sphere, was intriguing because the vast scale of the screen necessitated a much slower animation pace than what I typically employ. Consequently, observing the animation as an equirectangular piece on my computer felt akin to watching paint dry. However, displayed on the Sphere, it came to life as a standard animation would. I suppose that's just the nature of showbiz!

Overall, I am thrilled to witness digital art capturing the spotlight. With the Sphere in Vegas becoming a major topic of conversation, along with a new Sphere being constructed in Dubai, it's evident that digital art is on the rise and gaining rightful recognition in our world.

The fleeting nature of a public display on the Sphere sharply contrasts with the enduring, immutable essence of on-chain art. How do you perceive the balance between the spectacle of public art and the private, unchangeable ownership of digital creations? Does this evolution in how art is both owned and experienced affect the way you create and showcase your pieces?

I often think of it as 'exterior versus interior' art, with the Sphere showcasing digital art's allure, while on-chain art affirms its worth. The public allure attracts individuals, while on-chain ownership guarantees traceable provenance. I strive to harmonize this relationship effectively. By producing licensed pieces for Target and participating in Sotheby's auctions, I find fulfillment in offering art accessible at various levels, as I wholeheartedly believe art should be available to everyone, and that everyone deserves a touch of POST WOOK elegance in their lives.

Conversely, on-chain art has opened avenues for me to experiment extravagantly with my 'higher-end' creations utilizing blockchain as a medium, which has truly become some of my favorite art to produce. I have always been passionate about research, so integrating complex data sets with my creativity feels like a dream come true. For those unfamiliar with on-chain art, I liken it to the animated photographs from Harry Potter, with the difference being that instead of relying on magic, we harness code and blockchain technology.

It's especially rewarding to engage with collectors who share my passion for data-driven concepts and discuss the future of digital art. I sometimes have to pinch myself-it's as if I am experiencing the best of both worlds through meticulously crafted on-chain art and visually captivating retail art.

Could you tell us more about“The Astronomer's Daughter” series and what attendees at Bitcoin Conference or Inscribing Vegas can expect to see during the event in May? I've heard whispers that your dad might be attending as well.

“The Astronomer's Daughter” has truly become a cherished project of mine, and witnessing its development has been incredibly rewarding. This collection pays homage to my father's legacy at NASA by creatively merging satellite data with my artistic flair. I selected 100 unique satoshis with distinct astronomical and on-chain relevance to illustrate events occurring in space on specific days.

Every artwork reflects lunar phases through the moon depicted in the images, the constellations the moon travels through are indicated by the sky's hue, any nearby planets are represented accordingly, and seasonal elements are illustrated in the landscape of each piece. Significant solar dates-such as equinoxes and solstices-are recorded, and a chromatic filter corresponding to the year of each satoshi unifies the entire presentation.

Each artwork is intricately woven and inscribed directly onto the specific satoshi it represents, bringing everything together. In May, I will unveil five physical shadow boxes featuring selected pieces from“The Astronomer's Daughter,” highlighting each aspect of the artwork and serving as tangible representations of the recursive elements. These pieces will be displayed at the Bitcoin Conference Las Vegas, and attendees will not want to miss them! Additionally, yes, Father Wook might make an appearance, but I don't want to spill all the surprises-people must come to see for themselves!

