Trump Signs Executive Order To Withdraw US From WHO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to withdraw his country from the World Organization (WHO), which he has long accused of mishandling the COVID19 pandemic.

According to the executive order issued late Monday, the US' withdrawal from the WHO will result in Washington halting its funding for the organization, of which the country is one of the largest funders globally.

The White House said that the WHO "continues to demand unfairly high payments from the US."

Trump's attempt to withdraw from the organization during his first term failed, because of his failure to submit the withdrawal decision in sufficient time. (end)

asj







MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109111220