Latin America Can And Must Resist Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Asia Times) President Donald begins a second term that promises to be crucial for Latin America. Much has been said about his 2024 victory, his potential foreign policy and his unconventional personal traits. Most specialists in the United States and the region predict a very stormy horizon, warning about the extremely delicate situation that may unfold.

Throughout history, there have been difficult moments – even serious ones-regarding the relations between the United States and Latin America. The latest is Trump's threat to seize the Panama Canal, which he said he would do while criticizing China's role in managing the trade channel in his January 20 inaugural address.

I aim here to point out what Latin America has done to handle these threats despite the existing asymmetry of power and Washington's recurrent habit of employing“sticks.”

At the beginning of the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan launched his“low-intensity conflict” in Central America , in response to which, by 1983, governments in Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela created the Contadora Group (which was later joined by Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Uruguay as a Support grouping).

Contadora, which had the endorsement of the European Community of the time, contributed decisively to peace in Central America.

In 1996, the US Congress approved the Helms-Burton Act , whose principle of extraterritoriality sought to hinder Cuba's economic relations with foreign companies and investments. The recently created Rio Group (the four from Contadora, the four from the Support group, plus Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, a representative from Central America, and another from the Caribbean) requested that the Inter-American Juridical Committee of the Organization of American States examine the Act. The Committee noted that the Helms-Burton was not in accordance with international law.