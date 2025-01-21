NATO, European leaders welcome Trump’s return to White House

(MENAFN) NATO’s Secretary General and top European leaders extended their congratulations to US President Donald on Monday as he officially assumed office during his inauguration ceremony.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the potential for reinvigorated defense efforts under Trump’s leadership. “With Trump back in office, we will turbo-charge defense spending and production,” Rutte stated, referencing Trump’s longstanding call for European nations to take on a greater share of their own defense.



In a post on X, Rutte wrote, “My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President. Together we can achieve peace through strength – through @NATO.”



Trump, known for his critical stance on NATO, has previously pressed member nations to increase their defense budgets.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also offered her congratulations and expressed optimism for stronger transatlantic cooperation. “Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security. This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership,” she shared on X.

