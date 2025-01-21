Crypto Markets Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration as Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High; $TRUMP Memecoin Surges

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai – January 20, 2025 – Following strong momentum from better-than-expected US inflation data, crypto markets have surged in anticipation of Donald Trump’s inauguration today, with Bitcoin setting a new all-time high.

Commenting on the market surge, Simon Peters, crypto analyst, eToro, said: “The upcoming Trump administration, with its expected pro-crypto policies, is already having a profound impact on investor sentiment. Bitcoin’s new all-time high and the rapid rise of $TRUMP memecoin highlight the market’s enthusiasm and optimism about the future of cryptoassets.”

The spotlight in the crypto markets, however, is on the launch of $TRUMP, a new memecoin on the Solana blockchain. The president-elect surprised the markets last Friday by tweeting from his official X account, announcing that his “new official Trump meme” had arrived.

This announcement triggered a buying frenzy among crypto investors, propelling $TRUMP to become the 15th largest cryptoasset by market capitalization in less than 48 hours, reaching a peak valuation of $15 billion.

In parallel, Solana also hit a fresh all-time high of $295, driven by record-breaking trading volume on decentralized exchanges within its network. Tokens associated with Solana’s decentralized exchanges, such as Raydium, also experienced significant price gains.

With Trump’s inauguration today, markets are eagerly awaiting how he will implement his promised "pro-crypto" policies and address interest rates, having recently expressed concerns that they remain "too high." Any dovish signals or policy actions could positively impact cryptoasset prices moving forward.





