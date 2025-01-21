Strataphy And Geoexchange Partner To Advance Geothermal Cooling Solutions In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strataphy Logo

GeoExchange Logo

Field Site

- Ammar AlaliKHOBAR, EASTERN, SAUDI ARABIA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strataphy , a leader in geothermal cooling solutions, and GeoExchange Australia, a pioneer in geothermal system design and consulting, are excited to announce an exclusive partnership aimed at revolutionizing geothermal cooling in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration focuses on introducing Strataphy's innovative "Cooling as a Service" (CAS) model to drive sustainable and energy-efficient cooling solutions across the Kingdom. This innovative model removes the main obstacle to adopting geothermal cooling solutions by eliminating the need for substantial upfront capital investments. Clients can access geothermal cooling on a subscription basis, paying only a monthly fee based on their cooling usage.Geothermal energy, long recognized for its potential in heating applications, is now being harnessed for cooling, thanks to advancements in technology and innovative service models like CAS. By leveraging the Earth's stable subsurface temperatures, geothermal cooling offers a sustainable, cost-effective alternative to traditional cooling methods, significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption.Strataphy is already leading two groundbreaking geothermal cooling projects in Saudi Arabia. The first is a large-scale initiative providing MWs of cooling capacity for a commercial facility over the next six years. The second project, focused on aquaculture, will deliver geothermal cooling over the next two years. Both projects exemplify Strataphy's commitment to advancing eco-friendly technologies in the region.Through this partnership, GeoExchange will bring its extensive expertise in geothermal system design, feasibility studies, and equipment recommendations to complement Strataphy's local expertise, geologic experience, and CAS model. Together, they will ensure the delivery of high-quality, reliable, and scalable geothermal solutions tailored to the unique climatic and operational needs of Saudi Arabia."GeoExchange is thrilled to partner exclusively with Strataphy in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in showcasing geothermal cooling's potential as a sustainable and practical solution for the region's cooling demands," said Yale Carden, Managing Director of GeoExchange Australia.Strataphy's innovative CAS model, which includes system design, installation, maintenance, and monitoring on a subscription basis, has already proven its value in enabling clients to access sustainable cooling without significant upfront investments. "This partnership with GeoExchange enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge geothermal cooling solutions that address Saudi Arabia's energy efficiency and sustainability goals," said Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy. Additional, Ahmed AlHani, COO of Strataphy has said“By combining Strataphy's innovative CAS model and local expertise with GeoExchange's technical proficiency, we are unlocking the most sustainable, energy-efficient cooling solutions to set a new standard for the region”This exclusive partnership underscores a shared vision to redefine the cooling landscape in Saudi Arabia and highlights the transformative potential of geothermal energy in addressing global climate challenges.About StrataphyStrataphy is revolutionizing geothermal cooling with its innovative "Cooling as a Service" (CAS) model, delivering sustainable and efficient cooling without requiring substantial upfront investments. By utilizing the Earth's stable subsurface temperatures, Strataphy offers a subscription-based service covering system design, installation, and O&M, ensuring optimal efficiency and significant energy savings. The system's versatility is further enhanced by proprietary completion technologies, making it adaptable across various geological settings.For more information:.Visit:.Email: ...About GeoExchangeGeoExchange Australia specializes in geothermal system design, feasibility studies, and consulting services, delivering sustainable heating and cooling solutions tailored to meet clients' unique needs. With extensive expertise in geothermal technologies, GeoExchange has been at the forefront of implementing high-performance, eco-friendly systems across diverse industries. As a trusted partner, GeoExchange is committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector. For more information, visit [].For more information:.Visit:.Email: ...

Ammar Alali

Strataphy

+1 8572227217

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Strataphy and GeoExchange Partner to Advance Geothermal Cooling Solutions in Saudi Arabia News Provided By Strataphy January 20, 2025, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry , Environment , Science , Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact