Wildberries Expands AI-Based Tools For Marketplace Users

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – 20 January 2024 – Wildberries, one of the largest platforms in Eurasia, has expanded its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the user experience for customers and sellers on its marketplace.

Customers can now search for products - such as a sweatshirt with a specific print or a uniquely designed chair - by using images that show the kind of product they're looking for. They simply upload a photo from their media library or from the Internet to the Wildberries app and highlight the area containing the product of interest.

The app automatically identifies the item, displays current prices from different sellers and suggests similar products. This functionality is powered by a neural network trained on a database of millions of Wildberries's most popular items, along with vector-based databases.

The app also harnesses AI to enable customers to use text or voice search. The search results display products that match the query and provide personalized recommendations tailored to the customer's style and price preferences, based on their purchase history. For sellers on the Wildberries marketplace, AI streamlines the process of creating product listings by offering automated suggestions for product descriptions and a photo editor that enhances image quality. Sellers of clothing can forgo costly photoshoots with fashion models by showcasing items on virtual models generated by neural networks. The platform also utilizes AI to combat unfair competition, including"fake discounts" whereby a seller artificially inflates the price before announcing a sale. Wildberries analyzes the price history of various sellers and prioritizes those sellers who genuinely reduce their prices in its search results. As an additional resource for marketplace sellers, Wildberries has developed proprietary algorithms that analyze past sales, weather conditions and other factors to determine how well a product is likely to sell. The system forecasts demand, plans delivery routes and optimizes warehouse operations, helping sellers to avoid both overstocking and product shortages.