Michelle Hunziker To Co-Present Eurovision Song Contest

This content was published on January 20, 2025 - 15:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Hunziker, who was born in canton Ticino but has lived in Italy for many years, will be joined by Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.

The news, speculated by Italian media earlier on Monday, was confirmed on Monday afternoon at a press conference in Basel.

Hunziker was previously married to Eros Ramazzotti, an Italian pop singer, and has considerable experience as a presenter, including of the Sanremo Music Festival.

Studer represented Switzerland at Eurovision in 1991 and frequently appears on television, often hosting musical programmes. Brugger is a Swiss-American slam poet, comedian, cabaret artist and television presenter.

The ESC will be held this year in Switzerland since last year's competition was won by Swiss artist Nemo. The final is scheduled for May 17 in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

