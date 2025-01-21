TSX Lifts Off Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Canada's main stock opened higher on Monday as investors keenly awaited Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president for clues about his proposed measures, including tariffs on key trading partners.

The TSX gained 49.44 points to kick off the day and the week at 25,117.36.

The Canadian dollar sprang up 0.7 cents at 69.79 cents U.S.

In corporate news, eyecare provider Kits Eyecare reported a 42% growth in its fourth-quarter revenue, which also surpassed analysts' expectations. Kits opened Monday up 15 cents, or 1.9%, to $8.05.

Oil prices declined $1.01 to $76.87 U.S. a barrel.

Prices for gold retreated $16.20 an ounce to $2,732.50 U.S.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange leaped 1.41 points to 617.75.

Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive in Monday's first hour, led by energy, ahead 1.1%, while industrials gained 0.8%, and consumer discretionary stocks added 0.4%.

The four laggards were weighed most by gold, down 0.5%, while materials and utilities each lost 1.1%.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day, and also paused to recognize incoming President Donald Trump









