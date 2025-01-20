The UAE Lottery Winners: Dreams Realized Across The Nation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE – January 20, 2025: Once again, The UAE Lottery turned the dreams of lucky winners into reality. From Nepal to Azerbaijan, these five winners moved to the UAE in hopes of more opportunities and a better life. Their stories demonstrate how a stroke of luck can create new possibilities and offer inspiration to people across the UAE.

A New Beginning in the UAE

Biljana Wohlert from Germany took a chance with The UAE Lottery and won AED 100,000 in the Lucky Day Draw. Having moved to the UAE just last August, this win marks an exciting new chapter in her life.“All the money from my win will go to my son's school. Education is very important,” Biljana shares. Her win not only helps secure her son's future, but it is also a great start to her journey in the UAE.

The Perfect Recipe for Success

As a passionate chef from the Philippines, Daniel Hermanos never expected to be in this position when he decided to try his luck with The UAE Lottery. Initially, he was hesitant, but his friends convinced him it was worth a try.“Everyone was getting excited about the potential of winning the 100 million,” he shares,“so, I joined the fun, and here I am!” But Daniel isn't stopping at AED 100,000.“The 100 million is next,” he says, sharing his plans to play again for the jackpot, and hopefully using the winnings to further his career.

A Dream of a Home

Dil Badhaur came to the UAE four years ago, planning to work hard to achieve financial stability. However, this hard work was all in service of his dream to one day return to Nepal and build his own home. Upon winning AED 100,000 through The UAE Lottery, he remarked that“I don't have a house of my own yet, I'm excited to finally be able to build one back home.”

An Unexpected New Year's Gift

Tural Abbassov, originally from Azerbaijan, has lived in the UAE since 2007. When The UAE Lottery was officially launched, he decided to take a chance - and just two days before New Year's, fate gave him a surprise.“It was two days before new years, like a present,” he recalls, remembering the moment he received the thrilling notification while chatting with friends.

The Provider

Muhammad Adnan from Pakistan carries the weight of his family on his shoulders. As the eldest son of three siblings, he left home for better opportunities to support his family after his father's passing.“My two brothers are blind, and their whole responsibility is on me, now I can support them even more,” he says. The AED 100,000 win will make a significant difference, helping him provide even more for his family's needs.

These inspiring stories from winners across different backgrounds demonstrate how The UAE Lottery brings new opportunities to people from all walks of life. Since its launch in November, The UAE Lottery has touched hundreds of lives, offering prizes that spark possibilities and make dreams come true.

'We are thrilled to celebrate all The UAE Lottery winners since we launched in November. It brings us immense joy to witness the happiness that The UAE Lottery has brought to numerous individuals, and we are delighted to have made such a positive impact in their lives. We look forward to celebrating more big wins in the future,” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC.

