GCC Chief, Hong Kong Discuss Boosting Ties In Davos

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi met on Monday with Hong Kong Finance Paul Chan Mo-po in the Swiss city of Davos, on the sidelines of the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the meeting, both sides discussed some topics, mainly the GCC-Hong Kong ties and means of developing and boosting them in all fields particularly in and in a manner that archives joint goals, along free trade between the two sides.

They also focused on GCC participation in the panel discussion held as part of the 2025 Asian Financial Forum (AFF) in Hong Kong, lauding the outcomes of this session that was prepared for the first time within the forum's sessions. (end)

