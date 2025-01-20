Oil Prices Dip As Middle East Tensions Ease

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reuters reports that oil prices fell for the third consecutive day as Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. The also reacted to Donald Trump's inauguration as the new U.S. President.



Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 0.79% to $80.15 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. The decline reflects growing optimism about regional stability in the Middle East.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 1.24% to $76.43 per barrel in electronic trading. U.S. markets were closed for a national holiday, limiting trading volume for WTI contracts.



The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas marked a significant de-escalation of tensions. Hamas released three Israeli hostages as part of the deal's first phase. This development eased concerns about potential supply disruptions in the oil-rich region.



Israel confirmed the identities of the freed women after their handover to Israeli forces. The agreement aims to release 33 of 98 hostages held in Gaza over six weeks. In exchange, Israel will free 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.







Trump's inauguration also influenced oil markets . He pledged to declare a national energy emergency and boost U.S. energy exports. Trump aims to fill strategic reserves and promote American energy globally, contrasting with his predecessor's clean energy focus.



The new president's pro-fossil fuel stance may impact future oil supply and demand dynamics. Trump's policies could potentially increase U.S. oil production and exports, affecting global market balance.



Market analysts are closely watching these geopolitical shifts. The ceasefire and change in U.S. leadership could reshape energy policies and trade relationships. These factors may continue to influence oil prices in the coming weeks.

