Idahoans Invited To Nominate Outstanding Humanities Educators For Award From The Idaho Humanities Council

Raul Pedraza, 2024 Outstanding Humanities Educator of the Year, Grades 6-8

Pioneer Montessori School Students Cheering Annika Berry, 2024 Outstanding Humanities Educator of the Year, K-5

Nominations Due Friday, February 28th

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) needs your help celebrating outstanding teachers in your community! Three K-12 teachers will be selected for this annual award. Help the IHC recognize your history, foreign language, English, government, philosophy, or literature teachers that are making an impact in your community!Submit your nomination and learn more details about the award at .All nominated teachers will be contacted directly by the IHC with an invitation to be considered for this award. Teachers who do not meet the award criteria will not be considered.Award Criteria:Educator must be teaching full time in a classroom in the current school year in Idaho.Educator must be licensed to teach in the state of Idaho.Educator must be teaching a humanities discipline.Educator must exemplify the guiding principles of the Idaho Humanities Council.Educators cannot have won this award in the past.The Idaho Humanities Council (Ardinger House, 217 West State Street, Boise, ID 83702) provides opportunities to deepen public understanding of human experience by connecting people with ideas. The vision of the IHC is that the humanities inspire a more literate, tolerant and intellectually inquisitive Idaho citizenry, better able to embrace life's possibilities.More information about the Idaho Humanities Council can be found at . The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) is a non-profit organization serving as the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). We are one of 56 state humanities councils funded in part by the federal government through NEH's Federal/State Partnership Office.

