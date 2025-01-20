Yemen’S Houthis Limit Red Sea Attacks To Israeli Ships

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yemen's Houthi rebels announced they will now target only Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea. The group shared this decision via email with companies and stakeholders.



This shift comes as the Gaza ceasefire enters its second day. The Houthis have attacked over 100 merchant vessels since October 2023. Their actions have disrupted global shipping routes.



This has increased insurance costs for vessels. The Houthis control much of northern Yemen and began their Red Sea campaign in November 2023. They claimed solidarity with Palestinians and pressured Israel to end its Gaza operations.



Their attacks have included missile strikes, drone attacks, and attempted hijackings. The rebels successfully seized at least one vessel, the Galaxy Leader. These attacks have significantly impacted global trade. Ship traffic in the Red Sea has decreased by 50%.



Container ship capacity has dropped 80% compared to pre-crisis levels. Many vessels now reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to 14 days to journeys. This has led to increased shipping rates and insurance premiums.







The international community has responded to the Houthi threat in various ways. The US formed Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational naval task force. The UN Security Council passed Resolution 2722, condemning the Houthi attacks.



The US and UK have conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Several countries have deployed naval assets to protect shipping. The Red Sea is a crucial maritime route, handling about 15% of global trade.

Houthi Attacks and Regional Instability

The Houthi attacks have affected Egypt's Suez Canal revenues and countries relying on Red Sea trade. The situation remains volatile despite the Houthis' announcement. The Gaza ceasefire's fragility and potential changes in US policy add uncertainty.



The Houthi attacks are part of a broader regional conflict. This includes the ongoing Yemeni civil war, Iran's strategic interests, and US-Iran tensions. The international community will closely monitor the ceasefire's durability and any policy changes under the new US administration.



They will also watch the Houthis' adherence to their stated limitation on attacks. This development highlights the complex interplay between regional conflicts and global trade. It underscores the importance of individual freedom and responsibility in international relations.



The situation calls for a balanced approach that respects national sovereignty while ensuring free trade. As events unfold, stakeholders must remain vigilant and adaptable to protect vital maritime corridors.

