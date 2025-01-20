Ukraine Calls On Partners To Join Artillery Coalition - Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General Anatolii Klochko during a meeting with the Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces and Operations of the French General Eric Landroit discussed the involvement of new partner countries in the coalition.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Defense .

“A year after its launch, the Artillery Coalition is expanding, Ukraine is interested in attracting new partner countries to it and proposes to introduce a mechanism for exchanging information on the and use of weapons,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that the artillery coalition was established in January 2024. It is one of eight coalitions to provide military assistance in accordance with the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition to France and the United States, which are co-leaders of the coalition, it includes 12 other countries and Ukraine.

The members of the artillery coalition are countries that have advanced technologies for the production of artillery systems, ammunition, artillery intelligence and fire control systems.

During the meeting, Klochko emphasized France's leadership in its activities and consolidation of partners in the interests of developing missile forces and artillery.

The deputy minister noted that“the Ukrainian side is interested in expanding the coalition and bringing in other countries that are partners of Ukraine.”

According to Klochko, the expansion of the coalition's activities is essential for increasing the firepower of missile and artillery forces.

He noted that after the approval of the Coalition's Roadmap this month, the next step is to define the obligations of its members to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The proposed mechanism of quarterly information exchange, as clarified by the Deputy Minister, provides for informing partners about the progress in the supply of weapons and Ukraine's reporting on their use.

Landroit noted that the purpose of his visit to Ukraine is to hear and understand the current military needs of the Ukrainian side.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination of this work with the relevant NATO institution.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boyev added that the planning of supplies not even for a quarter, but on a monthly basis is already being discussed with individual allied countries.

According to him, this is very important for the effectiveness of Ukraine's combat operations.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the need to supply components for artillery systems and the need for artillery shells.

The Ukrainian side emphasizes the importance of joint ventures for the production, maintenance and repair of artillery weapons, as well as personnel training bases in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, eight Capability Coalitions, which include six to 21 countries, operate to help meet the specific needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Photo: Ministry of Defense