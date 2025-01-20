Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Bedding Option For A Bunk/Loft Bed (CSK-650)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have three children who sleep in loft beds with rails. I thought there could be an easier way for the kids to make their beds without climbing on top of the mattress," said an inventor, from Charleston, S.C., "so I invented the BUNK MATES. My design would make the bedmaking process easier and less tedious for those with loft or bunk beds."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bedding option for a bunk/loft bed. In doing so, it can be used with regular beds, bunk beds, and loft beds with or without safety rails that are usually positioned against a wall. It reduces the need to attempt to reach/climb across the bed which may decrease chance of accidental injury. As a result, it saves time and effort when making the bed and increases safety as the user does not have to climb across the bed to make it. It also offers a neat and attractive appearance. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, dorms, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-650, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

