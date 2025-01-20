Prime Minister Orders Swift Action On Audit Bureau Findings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 20 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan directed immediate action Monday on the Audit Bureau's 2023 report, emphasizing enhanced internal controls and preventive measures across institutions.Receiving the annual report from Audit Bureau Chief Radi Hammadin, Hassan mandated the review committee to address all violations and implement corrective measures in accordance with regulatory frameworks.The directive includes referring cases to the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission and judiciary where warranted, with full public disclosure."The government will deal firmly with reported violations while monitoring compliance across all entities subject to Audit Bureau oversight," Hassan said during the meeting, attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdullah Al-Adwan and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization Khair Abu Saileek.The Prime Minister emphasized strengthening internal audit units within ministries and public institutions, announcing specialized training programs for procurement committees and building permit officials as part of the public sector modernization initiative.Hassan pledged serious consideration of the Parliamentary Financial Committee's report within constitutional parameters, noting that preventive measures would be implemented immediately to forestall future violations.Audit Bureau Chief Al-Hammadin reported a decline in violations during 2023, attributing this to enhanced national oversight mechanisms and periodic correction procedures.The review committee, chaired by the Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, meets regularly to address audit findings and implement corrective actions.The meeting underscores the government's commitment to financial oversight and transparency in public administration, with particular emphasis on preserving the Audit Bureau's independence and strengthening its supervisory role over public funds and compliance.