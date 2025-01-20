Amir Congratulates President Trump
Date
1/20/2025 2:06:07 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President Donald Trump, on the occasion of his taking the oath as President of the United States of America, wishing him success in his duties and the relations of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries further development and growth.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani also sent separate cables of congratulations to President Donald Trump.
MENAFN20012025000067011011ID1109109571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.