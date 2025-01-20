Amir Congratulates President Trump

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President Donald Trump, on the occasion of his taking the oath as President of the United States of America, wishing him success in his duties and the relations of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries further development and growth.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani also sent separate cables of congratulations to President Donald Trump.

