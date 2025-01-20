BRI And INSEAD Launch New Course On AI And Blockchain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New course on "Generative AI and Blockchain" by INSEAD and BRI on Coursera

TORONTO, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INSEAD and The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) today announced the launch of their new course, Generative AI and Blockchain . This course will be featured as part of the "Generative AI Academy" on Coursera.The course was designed to empower business leaders and non-technical professionals with the insights and skills needed to navigate the transformative potential of AI and blockchain. The content was designed to be completed in approximately twelve hours."We created this course because the digital world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and understanding the convergence of AI and blockchain is critical for leaders across all industries," said Don Tapscott, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of BRI, and co-instructor of the course. "AI and blockchain are reshaping the future of business, and this course will give learners a fresh perspective on how these technologies can work together in a decentralized Web3 ecosystem."Since 2018, INSEAD and BRI have collaborated to create award-winning content on Coursera, including over a dozen courses that explore the impact of blockchain on business, government, and society. Their latest offering, Generative AI and Blockchain, was developed at the recommendation of Coursera's Content Strategy Team in response to surging global demand for this subject.By enrolling, participants will explore key synergies between AI and blockchain, including how these technologies complement each other to enhance data security, transparency, and operational efficiency. Learners will explore practical applications of AI and blockchain in various industries-from healthcare to global commerce, arts and media, the energy sector, and more-and explore real-world use cases demonstrating their impact.“By the end of this course, you'll not only have a strategic understanding of how AI and blockchain are transforming the digital landscape, but you'll also walk away with the knowledge to implement these technologies in real-world scenarios,” noted Tapscott.The course is led by a team of experts, including Don Tapscott, Alex Tapscott, Douglas Heintzman, and Alisa Acosta. Their combined expertise in blockchain, AI, and digital transformation ensures that learners will receive cutting-edge, practical insights on the intersection of these technologies.Enrollment is now open. Click here to enroll in Generative AI and Blockchain on Coursera.

Alisa Acosta

Blockchain Research Institute (BRI)

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.