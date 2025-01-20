Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Compression Stockings/Socks (CLM-708)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and wanted to create improved compression socks/stockings that could be worn for 8 to 12 hours a day to assist with circulation," said an inventor, from Battle Creek, Mich., "so I invented the CLOE SMART COMPRESSION. My design would not loosen and slide, and it could help relieve swelling and tired legs."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for compression or support socks or stockings. In doing so, it would promote better circulation. As a result, it helps reduce fatigue, discomfort and swelling. It also prevents the stockings from becoming loose and sliding down the legs. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for various members of the labor force who spend a great deal of time standing. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-708, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

