Scatec Signs 15-Year Cfd Contract For Romanian Solar Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 20 January 2025: Scatec ASA, a leading solutions provider, has signed a 15-year Contract-for-Difference (CfD) with Opcom, the Romanian electricity operator. The CfD will cover approximately 70% of the estimated production from a 190 MW solar portfolio, with the remaining production being sold in the Romanian wholesale electricity market.

The contracts were awarded in the first CfD auction in Romania funded by the EU Modernisation Fund. The Modernisation Fund is an EU programme established to support selected member states to meet their energy targets. Approximately 1.5 GW of solar PV and onshore wind was awarded in this first round in Romania, while the remainder of a total auction plan of 5 GW is expected to be awarded in 2025.

With this award, Scatec will advance its first project portfolio in the country which is being developed in collaboration with Defic Globe, Scatec's local partner. The projects are in Dolj and Olt counties in the southernmost part of Romania.

Romania has attractive market fundamentals, a clear energy transition agenda, and established offtake routes through the CfD auctions, corporate PPAs and a mature electricity market.

“We are very pleased with the award in Romania which demonstrates our ability to apply our global track record within renewable energy auctions to new markets. Romania has supportive market fundamentals where Scatec can utilise its competitive strengths to build a position. We look forward to continued collaboration with Defic Globe, which already has a strong position in the Romanian renewables market,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The estimated total capital expenditure (capex) for the solar plant is EUR 140 million, to be financed by non-recourse financing and equity from Scatec and partners, with a targeted leverage of approximately 75%. Financial close and construction start for the solar plants is expected in the second half of 2025.

Scatec will have a 65% ownership stake in the solar plants and procure key components for the project, comprising about 30% of total capex. Our partner DEFIC Globe Enerji A.Ş. (Defic Globe), a subsidiary of Emsolt Investments and YEO Teknoloji Enerji, will have a 35% ownership stake and provide turnkey EPC to the project. Scatec will further provide Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Asset Management (AM) services for the portfolio.

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 5 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Defic Globe

Defic Globe is an independent power producer (IPP) and EPC contractor owned by Yeo Teknoloji A.S. and Emsolt Investments B.V. We are dedicated to driving the transition to reliable and affordable clean energy under the vision of 'Building a Greener Tomorrow powered by a passionate team. Defic develops, construct, invest, and operates renewable energy projects, leveraging its worldwide extensive expertise in EPC. Defic also develops and invests in stand-alone and integrated batter energy storage systems under the expertise of Reap Battery, another group company of Yeo Teknoloji. Defic Globe is headquartered in Istanbul Turkey. To learn more, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .





